GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Insomnia Cookies said Greenville will be receiving its first Insomnia Cookies bakery.
Insomnia Cookies said the bakery will be located on 8 East Broad Street in downtown Greenville. The date for the grand opening has not yet been announced.
Insomnia Cookies offers an assortment of classic cookies, deluxe cookies, ice cream, and brownies.
Insomnia Cookies said regular baking hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends, but due to state and local governances, these hours may vary.
