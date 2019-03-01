Inspiration Home Showcases Smart Home Technology

Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Imagine a home where voice commands or mobile devices control your lights, sinks, showers and air conditioning. It’s all reality in the I-Home under construction in the Hartness neighborhood off Highway 14 in Greenville County. The inspiration home, crafted by Milestone Customer Homes features today’s smart home technology. The builder teams up with vendors to find out what’s next in home building and those amenities are showcased.
The home will be open to the public on April 25. As part of a charity fundraiser, tickets to tour the home will be sold online and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit A Child’s Haven. The tour includes art displays from Greenville Public School students and works will be on display created by artists from Artisphere. www.ihomesc.com
