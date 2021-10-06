When whistleblower Frances Haugen this week revealed internal Facebook studies of the harms its Instagram service can cause, particularly for teenagers, she reinforced concerns about the popular photo-sharing app. But what can parents do? Trying to get your kids to quit Instagram might be a lost cause. But experts say there are still some steps parents can take to help kids navigate the dangers of social media while still allowing them to chat with peers on their own terms. These can range from simply keeping lines of communication open to setting age limits and monitoring their activity.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.