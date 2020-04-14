OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County School District has canceled instruction for the remainder of the week due to the devastating tornadoes that ripped through the area on Sunday.
School officials says teachers should county the next three days at inclement weather days.
One exception will be made for high school AP classes that have strict deadlines to complete by early May test dates. Those teachers can continue to make assignments for their students to prepare them for upcoming AP exams.
Instruction will resume on Monday unless something changes, the district says.
