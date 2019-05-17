Grumpy Cat at Cats

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo in Los Angeles. Grumpy Cat is joining the cast of the Broadway musical “Cats” on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. The kitty with the comical frown “will be worked into the end of the show and will become an honorary Jellicle Cat,” according to a spokesman for the show. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

 Richard Vogel

(FOX Carolina) - The famous feline known around the world as "Grump Cat" has died, according to the cat's official Twitter page.

Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, died Tuesday after complications from a urinary tract infection. The cat died in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.

Images of the cat were used as memes that took over the internet in recent years and continue to be shared.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.