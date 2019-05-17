FILE - This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo in Los Angeles. Grumpy Cat is joining the cast of the Broadway musical “Cats” on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. The kitty with the comical frown “will be worked into the end of the show and will become an honorary Jellicle Cat,” according to a spokesman for the show. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)