(FOX Carolina) - The famous feline known around the world as "Grump Cat" has died, according to the cat's official Twitter page.
Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, died Tuesday after complications from a urinary tract infection. The cat died in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.
Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019
Images of the cat were used as memes that took over the internet in recent years and continue to be shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.