GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An accident is reportedly blocking an intersection along Roper Mountain Road, Snipes Road, and Garlington Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that there are injuries sustained in the collision.
The collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle driver.
The motorcycle driver was transported for medical treatment, our on-scene crew reports.
The roadway is expected to clear soon, officials say.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
MORE NEWS
Police searching for suspect who used another woman's identity at Upstate healthcare facility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.