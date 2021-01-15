PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving an overturned Coca -Cola truck that had been blocking the intersection at US 25 and SC 247 Friday morning has since been cleared.
According to troopers, the wreck happened just before 4 a.m. and injuries were involved.
Crews had to empty the trailer, which was hauling Coca-Cola products, and right it before the truck could be towed away.
The other car was towed from the scene just before 5 a.m.
The driver of that car was not hurt.
The roadway reopened around 8:15 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
