Asheville Water Main Break

Asheville Water Main Break (Source: City of Asheville)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Asheville said crews are working to repair a water main break at the intersection of Pearson and W. Chestnut Streets Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection will remain closed overnight and is expected to reopen Thursday.

Officials said a construction crew hit the waterline while installing a stormwater pipe.

