Spartanburg (Fox Carolina) - The I-85 Widening Project announced lane closures Wednesday evening in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.
Officials said motorists can expect right lane closures on Southbound I-85 between mile markers 77 and 81 Wednesday night along with left lane closures on Northbound I-85 between mile markers 91 and 98.
On Tuesday (Oct. 23rd) on Dewberry Road, there will be one closure of the outside lane with a flagger present, for drainage repair. Motorists also need to be aware that traffic speeds will change on I-85 north and southbound for highway maintenance.
Gossett Road entrance ramp onto I-85 Northbound will remain closed until late November. A detour will be posted along Sha Lane to US 221 to I-85 Northbound.
You can learn more about the Interstate project by visiting www.85Widening.com.
