CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says two people have died in a fiery crash that has blocked a portion of I-85 northbound for hours.
The fatal collision happened along I-85 northbound near mile marker 88 in Cherokee County around 10:22 p.m. Thursday. Highway patrol reports the accident is in the area between Macedonia Road and SC 105. As of 6 a.m. on Friday, the interstate is still blocked and crews are working to clear the crash.
Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victims as Gary Parks, 61, of Campton, Kentucky and Sherron Shenette Alexander, 50, of Gaffney.
“Alexander was driver and lone occupant of a 2020 Nissan Altima that was traveling north on I-85 at 10:22 p.m. and was stopped with other vehicles in the passing lane due to construction. While stopped her vehicle was rear ended by a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer also headed north and being driven by Gary Parks, 61, of Campton, Kentucky. Following impact Alexander’s vehicle burst into flames trapping her inside. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene,” Fowler said. Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash, however no other injuries were reported.
Highway Patrol says that detours in the area are being established at exit 83 and 87 and that delays should be expected.
The Cherokee County Fire Department also confirmed that they were responded to the fire.
