COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Natrual Resources says that invasive zebra mussels have been found in "moss ball" containers that are often used in home aquariums.
The invasive species has been found in stores at two different pet supply chains in the state, DNR says.
According to officials, zebra mussels have been found in "Betta Buddy Marimo Ball" moss plants and a nationwide effort has begun to halt the sale of products found to have these mussels.
DNR says that anyone who may have already purchased these products should not dispose moss balls or aquarium water in sink drains, toilets or public rivers or streams because they could reproduce quickly and cause problems for waterways.
According to the department, proper methods to decontaminate moss bolls include: sealing them in a bag and freezing them, placing it in boiling water for a full minute or submerging it in chlorine bleach diluted to one cup per gallon of water for 20 minutes, or submerging the moss ball in undiluted white vinegar for 20 minutes.
Once decontaminated, DNR says to place the ball in a sealed plastic bag and to throw it away or to dispose of the liquid down a household drain, not a storm drain.
DNR says that if the moss ball was placed in an aquarium, to put any fish in another, uncontaminated water source and then to sterilize the contaminated water with one fourth of a teaspoon of bleach for each gallon before disposing it down a household drain.
