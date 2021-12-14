LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Lyman Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the murder of Connor Lloyd. We recently sat down with Lloyd's loved ones to get their perspective on the tragic situation.
Officers said Lloyd was murdered outside his home around midnight on August 18, 2021. Lloyd's fiancé Whitney Blalock said she was in bed when the incident began. She initially went to check on him when the commotion woke her up, but she said, "He told me to get back into the bedroom and lock the door."
Blalock said she soon heard gunshots, so she dialed 911 and ran to find him. "I Went outside and saw him laying in our driveway, bleeding," she said. Sadly, Lloyd later died at the hospital due to his injuries.
Previously: Lyman PD investigating homicide after man found shot in driveway later dies
Officers have continued investigating this case, but no suspects have been charged. According to officers, they are now offering a $3,000 reward for information.
Anyone with information regarding this case can remain anonymous by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or texting TIP-SC plus your message to 274637.
