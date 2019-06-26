SILVER SPRING, MD (FOX Carolina) - The Todd Kohlhepp case truly began on Novmeber 3, 2016, when Kala Brown was found alive on Kohlhepp's property after being held captive for two months in a shipping container. The investigation lead to more harrowing discoveries, showing a darker side to the Upstate real estate broker. Nearly three years later, Investigation Discovery will dive even further into Kohlhepp's psyche in a quest to dig for more truth.
"Serial Killer: Devil Unchained" will air on Investigation Discovery (I.D.), beginning on Monday, July 22, from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m., and will run for three weeks, airing each Monday. In a press release, the network reiterates some of the facts already known: that Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven murders, thus solving the Superbike Motor Shop case as well. But I.D. says if Kohlhepp is to believed, the "devil on a chain" as he was known growing up could have committed even more crimes. With exclusive access to Kohlhepp from behind bares, fillmmaker and investigative journalist Maria Awes seeks to learn more not just about the crimes Kohlhepp has been found guilty of, but also of more additional crimes he says he committed.
"Todd provides a lot of detail about crimes he's committed that the public has not heard. In some cases, that law enforcement has not heard. He also talks at length about his childhood. He goes into a lot of detail about that," said Awes. "People I think will hear the true story about what led to the search off of Exit 41 in Enoree roughly a year. There's a lot more to that story."
The three-part series shows Awes teaming up with former FBI profiler John Douglas and Kohlhepp's biographer, Gary Garrett. The trio talks with Kohlhepp's family, his victims, and their families, searching for early warning signs about Kohlhepp. Additionally, after each part airs, I.D. will publish a digital companion series online, titled "Kohlhepp Uncut: The Devil Speaks", on I.D. GO. The network says Kohlhepp himself provides more details on crimes spanning a 30-year period.
"I think a lot of hard work went into really trying to make this a comprehensive documentary series that will shed more light onto who Todd Kohlhepp is and really what he has done," Awes added.
Additionally, Awes spoke with Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright after a Kohlhepp confesses to her that he killed two more men. She also interviews FOX Carolina reporter Brookley Cromer, who has worked extensively on the Kohlhepp case since the news broke.
Full airdates for "Serial Killer: Devil Unchained" follow:
- Part 1 airs Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. EST
- Part 2 airs Monday, July 29, at 9 p.m. EST
- Part 3 airs Monday, August 5, at 9 p.m. EST
- "Kohlhepp Uncut: The Devil Speaks" is published online after the episodes air
