INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Inman couple Wednesday afternoon on charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Deputies say an investigation began on January 16 after an anonymous caller said a 92-year-old man was not being properly cared for at a Hannon Road residence.
When they arrived at the home, deputies found the front door to be locked - thus needing the help of a local fire department to properly enter the residence.
Upon entering, deputies said they located the victim and placed him into emergency protective custody, had EMS transport him to a local hospital for evaluation, and notified the Adult Protective Service Unit of the Department of Social Services.
An investigation ensued. Originally, investigators attempted to interview the victim's caretakers, his son and daughter-in-law, but they retained an attorney and declined interview requests.
Eventually, the investigator took her findings to a magistrate who approved warrants for neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Melvin L. Jeffords Jr., 69, and his wife Linda Jeffords, 64, were arrested Wednesday morning. They both reside at the same address as the victim.
The couple is scheduled to appear before a magistrate at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies say the victim is medically stable and remains in DSS custody.
