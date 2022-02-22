SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - “That’s my loved one in a facility. I’m trying to get somebody to open up their ears and listen before it’s too late."
Thomas Horne says his mother Margaret was someone who would go out of her way to help another person, even if she didn’t have the means to do it.
“It did hurt to have her text me constantly like: 'I want to get out of here. Help me get out,'" he said, recounting text messages that would pass back-and-forth between him and his mother while she was living at a now-shut down assisted living facility in Inman.
He says hard times meant the family didn’t have many other options financially. So, Margaret was placed into a Oakridge Community Care Home, owned by 58-year-old Darryl Mast, by DSS back in 2019.
“From the amount of money she stated that she was paying, or that she needed to pay, it did not look like a facility that met those requirements," Thomas remarked, looking back emotionally.
Right away, he says he observed issues when he went to visit his mother at Oakridge.
“It was a tiny room," he said of her living space. “I want to say it was no more than 10' x 15', and there were 3 beds in there. A tight living area. Like, you are 5 feet from the nearest person."
But that was only the beginning of the horror Thomas said Margaret described to him.
In a 2 AM text from March 15, 2020, Margaret wrote to her son: “I am up and sending this because of bed bugs crawling out of the wall in our room. I cannot live like this.”
DHEC records Fox Carolina obtained from the agency show the Oakridge community care facility had at least four separate violations related to bedbugs, lice, and other vermin from 2020 to 2021.
The department fined Oakridge thousands of dollars for the problem, and told Darryl Mast to correct the issue each time, but Thomas says that whatever action was taken didn’t seem to work.
“Every time I picked her up and dropped her off, I would come through my car because I didn’t trust it," he said.
Thomas also told Fox Carolina that he was constantly concerned for his mother's health while she was at Oakridge, especially during the heavy periods of COVID-19.
“I could walk in, without a mask, and they didn’t bat an eye," he said. “Even during the pandemic."
“Facilities like that, and many others, they were supposed to be on strict lockdown," he went on. “No one in, and no one out, unless you worked there."
Fox Carolina also obtained documents from DHEC, which show Darryl Mast and Oakridge failed to comply with numerous Covid safety protocols at least 3 separate times the agency went out to Inman to investigate.
Thomas says his mother passed away in July 2021 from natural causes due to heart failure. She had pulmonary hypertension, he told Fox Carolina, and was on oxygen 24/7.
DHEC also cited Oakridge back in 2021, for not taking proper precautions against fire hazards in areas where oxygen was dispensed to residents.
Although his mother‘s death was unrelated, Thomas says the fact risks like that were already present makes him look back in anger.
“It really grinds my gears to say the least," he said.
He adds that he was glad to see the home shut down last week, if not for his mom‘s benefit, then for the benefit of others who he says deserve better.
“My heart goes out to everyone who had loved ones there," he said. “There were a lot of sweet and caring people who lived in those facilities."
He says he wishes his mom was alive today, so that she could get the opportunity to escape the place that she begged to get out of. That’s why he says he plans to fight to hold those he believes are responsible to account.
“I do hope more people come forward and say: 'This is what he’s done,'” Thomas said about Darryl Mast, and the charges of neglect, exploitation, and breach of trust he faces. “This is what they’ve done."
“Do you think DHEC did enough—" began Fox Carolina’s Matt Kaufax.
“Oh no," Thomas interjected. “Before you even finish that question, DHEC has not done enough."
“For my mom's sake, I kinda wannna see justice for her,” he went on. “I just wanna see justice done right, and justice done properly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.