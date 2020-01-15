Hilton Head, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the SCDNR say after a thorough investigation of an incident involving a possum injured in the Hilton Head area last week, their department has been unable to confirm allegations the animal was attacked or beaten with golf clubs.
DNR reports the possum was found approximately 300 feet from a golf course fairway and some nearby homes.
DNR officials say they conducted multiple interviews with individuals involved with the rescue of the injured possum.
In a statement provided to SCDNR, the Good Samaritan who stopped to help the animal did no advise seeing golfers or any other people in the area and no other people stopped or were present before volunteers with Wildlife Rehab arrived to pick up the animal.
SCDNR says it takes allegations of abuse of any wildlife very seriously and will continue the investigation into this incident if additional information or evidence becomes available.
Previously: Upstate wildlife rehab group caring for baby possum that was reportedly beaten by golf clubs on SC coast
