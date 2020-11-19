Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a suspect and charged him with trafficking fentanyl.
Officers say the arrest happened while detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section were following up on community complaints of violent crime along Deaverview Road.
According to police, 20-year-old of Asheville was arrested and found to be in the possession of 8.41 grams of suspected Fentanyl.
The police department says Allen-Williams was charged with the following offenses:
- Trafficking by possession of Fentanyl (felony)
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance (felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Second degree trespassing
Allen-Williams was also served with outstanding arrests warrants for the following offenses:
- First degree burglary
- Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 secured bond.
