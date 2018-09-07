The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said a detective was fired after he was accused of entering the evidence room without authority on several occasions and taking items.
The sheriff’s office said they have asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation and also called on an outside consultant to oversee a complete inventory and audit of their evidence room.
The suspect, former detective Kevin Smathers, was fired from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on August 30. Smathers was hired in 2007 and began working as a detective in 2015. He primarily worked property crimes cases and was never assigned to the drug task force.
“This situation is devastating for so many people -- for the employees of this Office who work incredibly hard every day to meet high performance standards this line of work requires, and for our citizens who place their trust in law enforcement to help them when they are in need,” said Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher in a news release. “We ask the citizens of our county who have placed their trust in our Office to remember this deeply concerning situation does not align in any way with the ethics and integrity of this office,” said Sheriff Christopher. “We will continue to work diligently in our communities to cultivate trust and partnerships that enhance the quality of life for our citizens.”
The District Attorney’s Office is also working closely with the sheriff and the SBI to make a determination on charges.
