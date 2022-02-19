PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA - Two people were found dead after a home in Easley , according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, at about 10:11 this morning, deputies responded to a home on Holly Bush Road. They discovered a man and woman dead inside a home.
Detectives say there is no foul play at this time.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigation.
