ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County’s Environmental Enforcement Department is investigating after a dead dog was found inside a plastic doghouse on the side of Blanchard Road in the Roebuck area on Feb. 23, said Lt. Jamie Nelson.
Nelson said they received a call around 11:15 a.m. from someone who had discovered the dog and was able to lead law enforcement to the dog.
Nelson said the dog was illegally dumped in an area where people commonly dump trash illegally.
The dog did not appear starved and Nelson said “at first look the canine appeared to have died of natural causes.”
Nelson is now trying to track down the dog’s owner to find out what happened.
“We are asking if anyone in the surrounding area noticed anything unusually or knows a possible owner to please contact our office at 864-596-3582,” Nelson said. “Thanks for your and the communities support in tracking this individual down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.