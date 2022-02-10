MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - An inmate was found unresponsive at the McDowell County Detention Center Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Jose Jovanny Camarena, 26, was found unresponsive during a routine check at the detention center.
We're told Camarena was being held at the detention center after being arrested on Monday, Feb. 7 for an outstanding warrant for second degree murder.
The Sheriff's Office said detention staff immediately began administering life saving measures when Camarena was found. Camarena was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate this death.
