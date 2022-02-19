LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an assisted living facility, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, 69-year-old Timothy Frank Catalano had been a resident at Twilite Manor facility since March, 1, 2012. Catalano was found unresponsive by his roommate who immediately called 911 since there was only a housekeeper and the other residents present at the facility during the time he was discovered.
No other medical staff or other facility personnel were or had been present at the facility since before 7 a.m. except the housekeeper, says the coroner.
Another resident of the facility was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.
The coroner says Catalano's cause of death is unknown at this time.
