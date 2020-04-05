Bell Road shooting

Scene along Bell Road. (April 5, 2020) 

 (FOX Carolina)

ANDERSON COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two dead on Sunday afternoon. 

Deputies responded to an address on Bell Road around 3 p.m., in reference to two deceased. 

Sgt. Foster with Anderson County Sheriff's Office says forensics investigators, detectives, and the coroner are all on scene. 

Foster says "Our office does not believe there is any threat to the public at this time."

