MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old woman drowned in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, The Sun News reported.
A kite surfer found the victim floating in the water near 84th Avenue North on Sunday evening.
The coroner confirmed the cause of death was drowning but the woman’s name has not yet been released.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
