GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple Furman students, the University released to media.
No immediate details have been released, so as not to jeopardize the case, Furman officials say.
Furman University says their own Title IX office is conducting an investigation as well.
The Furman Police Chief provided a comment on the matter:
"The University’s immediate priority has been to support and provide help to potential victims, and to take measures to ensure the safety of the campus community.
We encourage anyone with knowledge of any sexual misconduct or related crimes to contact the Furman University Police Department at 864-294-2111 or the Title IX Coordinator at 864-294-2221."
