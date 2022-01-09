GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said crews responded to three structure fires near Bulls Road on Sunday morning.
Officials said crews were initially dispatched to the area at around 6:22 a.m. According to officials, the three structure fires included a barn, an abandoned building and a home that residents were living in. Luckily, the abandoned building was the only structure destroyed, and no injuries were reported.
According to officials, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene to investigate the fires. Greenville County dispatch confirmed that investigators were there this morning.
The fire department says that since last October, six fires in the area could all be connected.
FOX Carolina spoke with neighbors on Bulls Road, some say they are concerned with the number of fires that have occurred near them recently.
We will update this story as we learn more about the situation.
