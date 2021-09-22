ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person's case.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Curtis Antonio Merritt was last seen on August 26 at an address in Starr. Deputies say his last known clothing description is unknown at this time.
If anyone has information or has seen Merritt, contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-36597.
