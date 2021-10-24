Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

 carlballou

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that they are investigating the death of a baby girl. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded along McGarity Street early Sunday morning to reports of an infant who was not breathing. 

The girl later died at the hospital, deputies confirmed. 

The sheriff's office says that the investigation is still in its early stages. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information. 

