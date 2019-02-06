SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department announced the arrest in the homicide case of a pregnant woman from May of 2018.

Wednesday morning, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department, with assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, arrested Tremaine Pierre Johnson, 24, of Pogue Street for the murder of Brechue Fararrie Wiles.

Wiles' body was found in a lake at Duncan Park around 9 a.m. on May 11, 2018. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

An autopsy found her death to be a homicide, and an investigation followed.

Investigators used a combination of statements, physical evidence, electronic technology and hard investigative work to obtain a warrant for Johnson's arrest.

Officers say they located Johnson driving near his home Wednesday and attempted to make a traffic stop. He fled the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot chase before he was apprehended.

Johnson was transported to the police department for questioning before being transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

His hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

"The Spartanburg Police Department is grateful for our many partners that worked tirelessly on this investigation over the last 8 months," said Maj. Art Littlejohn of the Spartanburg Police Department. "Please keep Brechue Wiles’ family in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to mourn her death.