SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department announced a second arrest in the homicide case of a pregnant woman from May of 2018.
Brechue Fararrie Wiles' body was found in a lake at Duncan Park around 9 a.m. on May 11, 2018. She was pregnant at the time of her death.
An autopsy found her death to be a homicide, and an investigation followed.
FIRST ARREST
On the morning of February 6, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department, with assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, arrested Tremaine Pierre Johnson, 24, of Pogue Street for Wiles' murder.
Investigators used a combination of statements, physical evidence, electronic technology and hard investigative work to obtain a warrant for Johnson's arrest.
Officers say they located Johnson driving near his home Wednesday and attempted to make a traffic stop. He fled the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot chase before he was apprehended.
Johnson was transported to the police department for questioning before being transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
"The Spartanburg Police Department is grateful for our many partners that worked tirelessly on this investigation over the last 8 months," said Maj. Art Littlejohn of the Spartanburg Police Department. "Please keep Brechue Wiles’ family in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to mourn her death.
SECOND ARREST
In the evening February 12, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department announced a second arrest made in connection to Wiles' murder.
25-year-old Robert Tyrell Gentry was arrested and charged with accessory before the fact of a felony A,B,C or murder and accessory after the fact of a felony A, B, C or murder.
Investigators found that Gentry aided and provided assistance to Tremaine Johnson before and after he murdered Ms. Wiles.
The investigation remains ongoing- investigators believe more arrests are possible.
Detectives ask that anyone with information on the case please come forward. Those with information can contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1 (888) CRIMESC.
