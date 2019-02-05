POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Investigators with the Polk County Animal Enforcement arrested two people on animal cruelty charges after several horses were found severely malnourished.
On January 19, investigators said they went to an address in Tryon to conduct a health and welfare check on a dog complaint they'd received.
While there, investigators noticed four severely emaciated horses also on the property. All of the animals were seized and transported to Foothills Equine Assistance for immediate treatment.
Three of the horses are still undergoing treatment, while one had to be euthanized.
25-year-old Stephen Dallas Robinson and 38-year-old Bobbi Jo Robinson were arrested following an investigation.
Both were charged with the following:
- Felony kill animal by starvation
- Three counts cruelty to animals
Polk County Sheriff Tim Wright said he wants to continue to encourage members of the community to report any and all animal cruelty complaints to the Sheriff's Office by calling (828) 894-3001.
