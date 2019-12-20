Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department is investigating an arson at a commercial building along North Petty Street in Gaffney.
According to the fire department, investigators say the fire happened at an uninhabited building that was formerly Gaffney Florist and Peggy's Place on December 18 sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters are asking for any local businesses or residents in the area that may have surveillance cameras that capture any part of the building or surrounding area to reach out to them.
They're also asking anyone who may have been in the area at that time to reach out as well if they witnesses any suspicious person or activity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fire Marshal Billy Bishop at 864-487-3655.
