The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is investigating the deaths of four ponies in Chesnee that officials said may be connected to a nearby cow attack involving dogs.
Investigators said they went to a property on SC 11 Chesnee on Wednesday morning and met with the owner of four Welsh Ponies who told investigators he found the animals had been killed at the pasture on Sunday, December 8.
"The owner provided proof that he had made a cell phone call to the Animal Control mainline on Sunday the 8th but had not called back since,” said SCEDD Director in a news release. “Staff has conducted an internal search of departmental incoming calls from December. At this time the records do not show an incoming call from the associated number of record.”
Nelson said his officers found the deteriorating bodies of the ponies, and said some had been partially eaten.
“Onsite the officers discovered paw prints both old and new,” Nelson said.
However, there were no wounds or signs of human-related involvement in the cause of deaths.
SCEED plans to put a live animal trap in the pasture.
Nelson said
The officer secured permission from the owner to return to the pasture and place a live animal trap onsite.
Nelson said the pony deaths may be connected to another case on Bill Lattimore Road in Chesnee in “canines chased and injured a cow and a calf.”
Nelson added, “a witness stated three dogs had attacked a cow and a calf. The cow onsite was deceased as result of the incident.”
The witness gave a description of the dogs and a possible home of one of the animals.
No one was home when SCEED officers visited the address and Nelson said they will follow up.
Nelson said they do not believe wild boars were behind these latest attacks.
