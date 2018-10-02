GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrest of a Greenville man in connection to child pornography Tuesday.
Mark Woodman Mason, 50, was arrested on September 28.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force and Greenville County deputies assisted with an extensive investigation.
Investigators say Mason distributed child pornography. He was arrested in August 2016 on similar charges that are still pending.
Mason has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree- a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
His case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.
MORE NEWS: Search continues for hiker missing since Sep. 25 in Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.