Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office have arrested two men they say were linked to multiple crimes throughout the county in the month of April.
According to the sheriff's office, 22-year-old Daniel Clay Reynolds of Fletcher and 23-year-old Billy Lee Putnam of Candler have been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
Deputies say on April 9, a Citgo Quick Mart in Horseshoe was broken into where the suspects took cash register drawers, money and cigarillos. Investigators say five days later, on April 14, suspects broke into the Dollar General Store on Village Road in Hendersonville, again attempting to take cash drawers, but this time unsuccessful. Deputies say on April 17, the Subway and Shinsen Express Restaurants on Hendersonville Road in Fletcher were hit, again with cash drawers being the target.
Working with the Fletcher Police Department, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, and Asheville Police Department, detectives in Henderson County charged the pair with the following:
Daniel Clay Reynolds:
- (4) felony counts of conspiracy breaking and entering a building
- (3) felony counts of breaking and entering
- (2) felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering
- (1) felony count of attempted larceny
- (4) misdemeanor counts of injury to property
- (1) felony count of attempted breaking and entering
Billy Lee Putnam:
- (4) felony counts of conspiracy breaking and entering a building
- (3) felony counts breaking and entering
- (2) felony counts larceny after breaking and entering
- (1) felony count attempted larceny
- (4) misdemeanor counts of injury to property
- (1) felony count attempted breaking and entering
Daniel Reynolds is being held on 25 total charges in the Henderson County Jail on a $173,000 secured bond.
Billy Putnam is being held on 20 charges in the Henderson County Jail on a $69,000 secured bond.
Deputies say more charges are pending in Buncombe County.
