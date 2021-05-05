GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department says that investigators narrowed down the cause of a fatal house fire that killed a handicapped resident on Wednesday.
The Gaffney Fire Marshal along with investigators from SLED, South Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says they spent most of the day Wednesday investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
According to investigators, a cause of the fire cannot be definitively determined but only two possible causes cannot be ruled out. They say that these two causes are, improperly discarded smoking materials and/or an electrical malfunction."
Investigators say that they did determine that there were no working smoke alarms in the house at the time of the fire. Fire Marshal Billy Bishop said in a press release, “we are pleading with everyone to please ensure that you have working smoke alarms in your home. The Gaffney Fire Department and numerous other fire departments provide and install smoke in alarms in homes upon request and do so free of charge. Having a working smoke alarm will alert occupants to a fire in its early stages and could very well mean the difference in life or death.”
According to Cherokee County dispatch, the call came in at 4:40 a.m. for a fire along Hetty Hill Street near Fredrick Street.
Bessie Dawkins lives right next door to the home that caught fire, she says she called 911 when she saw flames.
"My nightmare started this morning about 5 a.m. I heard a noise in my neighbors house and I wonder what in the world was that and I got up and looked and I see a flame in his dining room," explained Dawkins.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said when firefighters arrived they discovered near the front door a man lying on the floor by a motorized scooter used for mobility. The man was pulled to the porch but was pronounced dead.
The coroner's office later identified the victim who passed as 60-year-old Nathan Eric Littlejohn.
Dawkins says Littlejohn's family had lived in the house for generations, and described him as a kind and humble man.
"If I had an orange or an apple or a tangerine that I didn't want he said yeah I eat them things. And he did, we helped each other and if I was going to the store I wanted to know if he needed anything. It was just a neighborly thing, that's what we are about," she said.
The Gaffney City Fire Department said Hetty Hill Street was closed for most of the morning for the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing by the coroner's office, Gaffney City Fire and SLED.
An autopsy is expected to be performed on Thursday, as of Wednesday night investigators have not determined a cause for the fire.
