WALTERBORO, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Colleton County coroner, sheriff, and solicitor plan to hold a news conference Friday about their investigation into the death of Raniya Wright.
Wright died on March 27, two days after she was hurt in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School, where Wright studies as a fifth grader.
Officials said one other person was involved in that fight and was suspended.
At 10:15 a.m. Friday, Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey will discuss the outcome of their investigation into the child’s death.
FOX Carolina plans to be at the news conference and provide live coverage.
PREVIOUSLY -
Loved ones say goodbye to Raniya Wright, the SC fifth grader who died after fight at school
Mother of girl who died after school fight says she complained of bullying in the past
Death of Raniya Wright to be discussed at Colleton County School Board Meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.