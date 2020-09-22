Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are looking for information regarding the vandalism of the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign.
Officials say sometime between September 18 and September 19 at the sign near the intersection of Highway 321 in Walland, Tennessee, a black bear skin could be seen attached to the sign with a cardboard sign stating, "from here to the lake black lives don’t matter.”
Rangers say the vandalism was spotted around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday September 19.
“We encourage anyone with information to reach out to us as we continue to investigate possible motives for this incident.” said Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy. “We take vandalism incidents seriously in the park, and this particular incident is particularly egregious. It is for this reason we are offering a reward for information.”
Investigators are looking for additional information from anyone who may have observed activity leading to the vandalism. Although tipsters can remain anonymous, investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Tips can be sent via the following:
- CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009
- ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”
- EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov
- MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS
Park officials say the investigation is ongoing at this time.
(1) comment
Bear hunting season starts this coming weekend in Tennessee, so could be a PETA member stole a bear rug for this stunt.
