Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced they've solved the homicide of Steven D. Griesinger - who was found shot to death in his own home on January 24.
Coroner Parks Evans said his office was called to the Mendel Drive scene around 6:48 a.m. after deputies said a man had been found dead.
Evans said the 61-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
On January 28, investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Griesinger was shot and killed by his 22-year-old son, Kyle Louis Griesinger.
Through their investigation, deputies say they tied Kyle to his father's death - though the reason for the shooting is undetermined. The pair lived together at the time of the incident.
Deputies say following the shooting, Kyle took his father's truck and fled to Norwood, Ohio. His body was found inside the vehicle Tuesday morning.
His death, which appears to be a suicide, is being investigated by authorities in Norwood.
Warrants had been issued for Kyle's arrest, however those have since been recalled.
