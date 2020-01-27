GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tax season is officially underway and the Internal Revenue Service is warning people to watch out for ghost preparers.
"A ghost preparer does not sign a tax return they prepare," according to the IRS. "Unscrupulous ghost preparers will print the return and tell the taxpayer to sign and mail it to the IRS."
These tax preparers often doctor the paperwork, making it look like their client is getting a bigger refund than they qualify for. Then they charge the client a percentage of the refund.
However, when the IRS notices that the filing is inaccurate the responsibility falls on the client because the government has no record of someone else preparing the taxes.
To avoid getting scammed by a ghost the IRS says to:
- avoid prepares who only accept cash payments and don't supply receipts
- create fake deductions or income to
