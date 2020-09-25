(FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service said Friday the agency has mailed 142,382 letters to people in South Carolina encouraging them to check if they are eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment this year.
Overall, the IRS said the letters were sent to approximately 9 million people nationwide who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.
The letter reportedly urges recipients to register at IRS.gov using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register in order to receive a payment by the end of the year.
“These letters are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone eligible for a payment receives one,” said IRS spokesman Luis D. Garcia in a news release. “Many of these people may not have had to file a tax return because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2 and 1099, and other third-party statements available to the IRS.”
Garcia said the letters are officially labeled as IRS Notice 1444-A and includes information on eligibility criteria. To help prevent any fraud concerns, Garcia said a copy of the letter is also available on IRS.gov.
Garcia said receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility, however a person is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they:
- are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;
- have a work-eligible Social Security number; and
- can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.
Garcia said individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child as well.
Garcia said people who are eligible can also wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.
