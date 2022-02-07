GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The IRS announced it will open many of its Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) on the second Saturday of each month to offer in-person help.
Normally, these centers are not open on Saturdays but the IRS said it will offer the walk-in Saturday help on the following dates:
- February 12, 9a.m. until 4 p.m.
- March 12, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- April 9, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- May 14 , 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Click here to find locations near you offering walk-in help.
"The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a news release. "Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I'm also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance."
The IRS said you will need to bring a current government-issued photo ID, social security card and or ITIN numbers for yourself, your spouse and dependents, and any IRS letters or notices you've received and supporting documents.
For more information visit the IRS' website.
