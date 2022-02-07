FILE - This Jan. 28, 2021, file photo shows a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in San Antonio. President Joe Biden has proposed more than $3 trillion worth of revenue increases, primarily through higher taxes for corporations and the country's richest households as well as greater IRS enforcement that would target the wealthy. But key lawmakers voiced doubts this week about the size and possible impacts on the economy as congressional committees weighed the measures and a wide array of business groups sifted through the details to highlight what they oppose. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)