WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX Carolina)- The IRS announced that it, along with the Treasury Department, will being delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments to Americans.
The payments will generally be $600 for individuals and $1,200 for married couples filing jointly with married couples able to receive up to $600 for each qualifying child, according to the IRS.
According to the IRS, initial direct deposit payments could begin arriving as early as Tuesday night continuing into next week and paper checks will begin being mailed on Wednesday. The IRS says that some people will receive the direct deposit payments as provisional payments before the officials payment date on January 4 of 2021.
No action is required by eligible individuals to receive this round of payments and eligible individuals should not contacts their financial institutions for payment timing questions, according to the IRS.
For those who received the first round of payments via Direct Express, the IRS says that the second round of payments will be distributed in the same way.
The IRS says that those who received the first round of payments but do now receive direst deposit will likely get the payment through a check or debit card in some instances and payments of this kind will end in January.
Those who are eligible to receive payments that did not receive their payment in the first of second round will be able to claim it on their 2020 taxes next year, according the IRS.
More information on the second round of economic impact payments, click here.
