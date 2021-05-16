GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people. Despite international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled Sunday that the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on. In a televised address, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at "full-force" and will "take time." He said Israel "wants to levy a heavy price" from Hamas. The violence marked the worst fighting here since the devastating 2014 war in Gaza. The airstrikes Sunday hit a downtown street of residential buildings and storefronts over the course of five minutes just after midnight.
MORE NEWS: FBI and DHS report finds deaths at hands of racially motivated violent extremists on the rise in US
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.