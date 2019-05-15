HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Haywood County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that one of their deputies shot a dog while responding to a larceny report.
According to the post, on May 8, a deputy was dispatched to a home on Soco Road in Maggie Valley in response to a larceny report. The deputy called the complainant to let her know he was on the way.
After arriving at the home a little after 3 p.m., the deputy approached the home and walked up on the porch. He says he noticed the front door was ajar.
He says he then knocked on the door after not observing anyone inside the home. A dog came charging through the doorway, and the deputy said it lunged at his right leg while he tried to step back with his left.
The deputy said the dog proceeded to bite his right boot, but he was able to pull his foot from the animal.
As the dog tried to advance again, the deputy drew his weapon and shot at the dog. It ran from the porch, and was later taken to a local animal hospital.
It unfortunately succumbed to its injuries.
The Sheriff's Office says it respects the value of all life.
"Dogs are very much a part of our family here at the office, as well as in our personal lives," their post said. "It is terrible that this had to happen."
