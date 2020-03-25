GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Grade school teacher Shasta Looper used to start her day by walking into her classroom at Blythe Academy. Now she logs into a virtual classroom at home.
"We've had to completely transform the way we teach in a very short time period," said the fourth grade teacher.
We spoke with Looper over video chat -- it's the same way she has to teach her students now.
"Just the constant being in front of a screen, online, trying to make sure every child is getting what they need has been a big shift," Looper said.
Two weeks of online classes has turned into seven, as Governor Henry McMaster has ordered schools to closed through April.
RELATED: South Carolina public schools will remain closed through month of April, governor says
"I thrive on the interactions with my families and my students and knowing that I won't see them until may, it makes me really emotional," Looper said.
The biggest struggle she said is working with students when they have a problem. She can't see what's on their screen and they can't see hers.
"It's almost like we're trying to do this blind," Looper said.
Teachers are also juggling almost constant contact with with students and their parents as they work together on a new platform.
"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't overwhelming," Looper said. "There've been lots of late nights. Lots of early mornings."
But she wants parents to know they are doing a great job to help fill in the gaps.
"We appreciate what you are doing with your kids and you are doing enough," she said.
To her students -- the reason why Looper continues to teach every day -- she says she can't wait for things to get back to normal.
"We miss you terribly and can't wait to get back to you soon," Looper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.