INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Residents in the Orchard Lakes neighborhood say they knew something was off on their quiet street Saturday when a sheriff’s deputy came out to Buddy Carr's house.
No one answered the door.
Two days later, law enforcement came back, swarmed the street and discovered the body of Carr along with the body of 28-year-old missing Charleston woman Celia Sweeney.
"There had to of been 20, 30 cars up and down and including in the driveway," said Tonia Christy, who lives across the street from Carr's house.
The Spartanburg County coroner has ruled Sweeney's death as a homicide and said she died from blunt force trauma to the head.
As of Monday night an autopsy had not been performed on Carr.
Christy said something seemed off on Friday when she saw Carr's pickup truck parked in his backyard.
When investigators came back to his house on Monday at 11 a.m., they set up a white tent by the pickup.
They were on scene until it was dark out.
Others on the street say Carr had not lived in the house longer than a couple months and had seemed like a nice person who loved his dog.
But now Orchard Lakes residents are on edge.
"You worry, you know, you worry about it," Christy said. "It makes you a little bit more leery about who's around."
This is an ongoing investigation. Charleston Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers.
