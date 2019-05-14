LAKE HARTWELL, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday marked one year since a fire at Portman Marina consumed several boats and injured one person.
The fire broke out on dock 6 as a boat owner was working on a boat, and the flames quickly spread.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore was one of the people whose boat was lost.
"It was pretty tragic to say the least," Shore said. "I'm the coroner so I work a lot of tragedy but it usually doesn't affect me personally like that did."
He said Tuesday that the entire dock has been rebuilt and everyone who lost their boats now have new ones.
PREVIOUSLY -
One injured as boats, dock engulfed in fire at Lake Hartwell marina
PHOTOS: Fisherman used fish finder to locate burned boats at bottom of Lake Hartwell after marina fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.