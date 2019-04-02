COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The parents of a man accused of kidnapping and killing a University of South Carolina student over the weekend said they believe their son is innocent.
WACH News, a FOX affiliate in Columbia, posted a video interview Tuesday with Henry and Loretta Rowland.
Their son, Nathaniel Rowland, has been charged with murder in the death of Samantha Josephson.
Josephson was reported missing after she believed she got into an Uber and wasn’t seen again, until her body was found with multiple stab wounds in a wooded area of Clarendon County.
Police pulled Rowland’s vehicle over in the Five Points area after they said a K-9 became interested in the suspect’s black Chevy Impala.
Police said they asked Rowland to get out of the car and he tried to flee on foot.
Inside the car, police said they found a large pool of blood, which was tested and confirmed to be Josephson’s, in addition to the victim’s cell phone, bleach, window cleaner, and cleaning wipes. The child safety locks were also engaged on the rear doors.
Rowland’s parents said their son told them he did not commit the crimes he is charged with, and they believe him.
“My heart goes out to the family,” Henry Rowland said. “I feel so bad, but my son didn’t do it.”
Nathaniel Rowland’s parents said he was at a party at the time of the abduction
“He passed out, and from my understanding, it was 2:30 in the morning,” Henry said. “He passed out, and when he finally woke up, he went to search for his keys. They weren’t in his pocket. So, he stepped outside to see if his car was there. His car was out there. He opened the door and the keys were in the car. There was blood everywhere. That’s a s far as we know right now.”
Rowland’s parents said they are trying to secure a food lawyer for their son, but they are certain the truth about what happened to Josephson has not yet been revealed.
“It’s going to come to light. Who did it, why they did it, and where they did it at,” Henry said.
