GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Broken windows are all that's left after a night of violence at Motel 6 on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Kodesha Bryson shot and killed 22-year-old David Edens Jr. after an altercation.
Edens, like many other of the people at the Motel 6, were living at the motel.
But many of the neighbors FOX Carolina spoke with of the neighbors here say its time to go.
Samantha Russler was in her room with her four kids Tuesday night when a car pulled up outside her door and two people got out.
"They went up to the third floor and they started busting out windows," Russler said. "They started yelling for him to come out of the room, come out of the room and you could tell he didn't want to come out of the room."
Russler was walking to the manager's office for help when she looked up to the third flood.
"I saw him get shot," she said. "He started screaming, 'I'm dying, I'm dying, I'm dying.'"
By the time deputies arrived at 10:30 p.m., officials say Edens was dead.
Russler said it wasn't long before his family was there.
"To hear their screams, you can't imagine their heartache. You can't imagine the pain that they were feeling," she said. "It's absolutely scary."
Now Russler said she's ready to move her family somewhere else.
"We're getting out of here as soon as possible. Probably Friday. We can't stay here anymore," she said. "I don't feel safe. It's hard to feel safe here."
